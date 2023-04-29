China has set up networks around the country to monitor ecosystems and biological species including terrestrial vertebrates, insects, and freshwater fish, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The China Biodiversity Observation Network, is one of the networks that records significant biodiversity conservation programs and has already established 749 monitoring areas in 31 provincial-level regions in China.

It has also collected 1.8 million monitoring records and created a nationwide monitoring and information management platform.

According to Wang Zhibin, a representative of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, “China has made a series of world-leading and advanced achievements,” including the preliminary construction of a scientific and thorough long-term biodiversity monitoring system.

The Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, aimed at reversing biodiversity loss and setting the world on a path of recovery, was adopted at the COP15, formally known as the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Convention on Biological Diversity.

China is also working to establish a nature reserve system with national parks at its heart and build ex-situ conservation facilities such as zoos, botanical gardens, and ex-situ conservation centers, Wang said.

Mr Zhibin stated that efforts will be made to boost the investigation, monitoring, early warning, and control of invasive alien species in important areas, as well as to improve invasive alien species management and control.

He urged public participation in biodiversity conservation, saying that the country will relentlessly crack down on illicit activities that harm the ecological environment and wildlife resources.