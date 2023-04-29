All activities to mark the 59th anniversary of the Nigerian Air Force have begun with a Juma’at service at the Mosque at the Air Force Base in Abuja.

Air Vice Marshall Mohammed Yakubu represented the chief of the air staff said prayer was crucial to the growth and success of the Air Force in the face of the evolving security challenges. This is just as the chief of Army staff noted that the role of the Air Force is to fight against terrorism in the country.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya said the Nigeria Airforce has done everything.

“We have no issues or complaint, there is no time we call for the air support that they have not provided and they have been a pillar in our operational successes along with the other sisters, the Nigerian Navy and other stakeholders.

“Any opportunity we have to appreciate the Nigerian Air Force we seize it and that is why I am seizing this opportunity to

congratulate the Airforce on its anniversary and pray that God in his infinite mercies grant all of us success.