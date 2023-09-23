It’s been ten years since Somali al-Shabab militants assaulted a major Nairobi shopping center, killing more than 60 people.

Kenyans gathered on Thursday to remember the tragic attack on September 21, 2013, dubbed the Westgate Mall attack.

Advertisement

On that day, a four-man commando team invaded the posh Westgate shopping mall in the capital of Kenya, killing everybody they saw while hurling grenades and opening fire indiscriminately on patrons and company owners.

Following a four-day siege, Kenyan security forces launched a number of assaults to reclaim the mall and defeat the assailants. More than 150 individuals were injured, and 67 people were murdered.

The attack was claimed by Al-Shabaab in retaliation for Kenya’s military intervention in southern Somalia in 2011.

Advertisement

Only two people have been convicted over the atrocity, receiving separately a 33 and an 18-year prison sentence.