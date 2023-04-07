The Rwandan High Commission in Abuja in collaboration with the United Nations is holding the 29th commemoration of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi

They have been joined by the Nigerian Government and other members of the international community

1994 remains indelible in the minds of Rwandans, East Afric and the world at large

It was the year propaganda and hate speech got to its peak causing one of the deadliest genocide the world ever recorded where about 1 million people, that’s about 70 percent of a particular tribe were wiped out

As Rwanda remembers this unpalatable expereince, they also understand healing is important

As they commemorate this day, they appeal to the International community concerning suspected genocide Perpetrators still at large in different countries around the world to be repatriated to Rwanda where they will stand trial and brought to justice