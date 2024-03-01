At least 45 people have been killed and numerous others injured in a major fire that broke out at a six-story retail mall in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Thirteen fire departments battled for two hours to put out the fire that began in a biryani restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall late on Thursday.

The majority of the fatalities, according to the doctors, suffocated, while some died as they leapt from the structure. In two state-run hospitals, dozens of people are receiving treatment for burn injuries.

A senior fire service officer, Brigadier General Main Uddin, stated that a stove or gas leak could have started the incident.

Relatives gathered at the hospital early on Friday to receive the bodies of the dead.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed shock and sorrow over the incident, ordering officials to provide swift treatment for the injured.

The government has set up a five-member panel to investigate the incident.