NCC moves to disconnect stolen phones from networks

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it is finalising plans to remove fake and counterfeit phones from all networks in the country. This will be accomplished through the Device Management System (DMS), a technology solution that will also allow the telecoms regulator to disconnect any phone that has been identified as stolen.

To acheive this, the regulator will use the International Mobile Equipment Identifier (IMEI), which is a unique identifier for each device that is registered the minute a phone is attached.

According to the project’s Information Memorandum (IM), the DMS solution will allow the NCC to monitor, manage, and secure the country’s telecommunications industry. It will also serve as a single point of control for mobile and network device management.

While the process has begun, the NCC adds that the project’s final implementation must be approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC).