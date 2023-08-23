In line with the constitution and setting the ball rolling for the actualization the renewed hope agenda, president Tinubu has sworn in 45 ministers.

Among the ministers is an indigene of the FCT.

This act and the quality of technocrats in his cabinet, has earned the President plaudits from Civil Society groups who also commend his adherence to the constitution

This will be the first time an indigene from the FCT will be appointed as a Federal minister since the inception of democracy in Nigeria.

Advertisement

President Bola Tinubu had chosen Zephaniah Jisalo a former member House of Representatives of Abuja Municipal/Bwari constituency to be part of his cabinet.

Mr Jisalo was subsequently confirmed by the senate and sworn in by the president alongside 44 other ministers.

He is designated as the Minister of special duties and inter governmental affairs.

Taking this decision that the FCT like ever other state deserves a minister has earned president Tinubu commendations.

Advertisement

A coalition of concerned Nigeria youth is urging the president to continue along this path of adhering to the provisions in the constitution.

The relentless clamour for inclusion by residents of the FCT to be treated equal as citizens of other states, is gradually becoming a reality as president Tinubu has promised that no citizen is superior to another.