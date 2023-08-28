A coalition of APC support groups in Kaduna is urging President Bola Tinubu to nominate a ministerial candidate from southern Kaduna in case Nasir El-Rufai’s confirmation falls through.

The APC leaders emphasize the importance of inclusivity, suggesting that no one from Southern Kaduna has been appointed as a minister within the APC administration since 2015.

Despite the considerable contributions of the APC-led government, the region feels it has been marginalized and disregarded in the distribution of ministerial roles within the ruling party.

As a solution, the group suggests Dr. Abdulmalik Durunguwa as a potential candidate due to his extensive experience and the qualities necessary for a ministerial role.

