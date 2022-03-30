Kaduna Train Attack a Wake Up Call For Leaders -NGF

The Nigeria Governor’s Forum says the attack on the Kaduna/Abuja train that resulted in the death of more that a dozen passengers basically questions the capacity of leaders in the country to govern.

The Forum describes the attack as a horror dream orchestrated by the wicked merchants of death.

The Forum’s chairman Kayode Fayemi in In a press statement said If the intention of the murderers is to disrupt the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians, they will not succeed and when eventually total peace returns to the country, they will surely either be lifeless or excluded.

The Forum commended the bravery of security forces in curtailing the magnitude of havoc the attack was intended to visit on innocent travelers and prayed that God grant those that lost their lives eternal peace and wished those that were injured speedy recovery.

the NGF called on the authorities to immediately install all necessary safeguards to forestall future acts of banditry on rail tracks, roads, ports and borders.

It also reiterated the need to improve on security intelligence and ability to act on intelligence gathered.