Children in Kawo, Kaduna North, have been engaged in a unique holiday Bible school that goes beyond religious teachings.

Focused on instilling vital national values and virtues, the programme aims to curb negative behaviors that could appear later in life.

Little Children from Kawo in Kaduna North gathered for a holiday Bible school.

This initiative extends beyond religious education, but is focused on imparting essential national and patriotic values, in addition to teaching godly virtues.

The educators believe that instilling these values at such an impressionable age could potentially reduce behaviors that contribute to insecurity and instability in adulthood.

In a region scarred by ethnic and religious intolerance, there is a growing recognition that nurturing values from a young age can play a pivotal role in fostering harmony and understanding.

Organizers are seeking support from authorities to expand this impactful programme.

They are also encouraging leaders of other faiths to involve their children in similar teachings that promote tolerance.

With the support of the community and local leaders, the organizers aim to reach more children and broaden the scope of teachings, positively influencing the future of Kaduna State.