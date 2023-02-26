The Nigeria Police says it has observed the spreading and circulation of fake election results on social media and other news platforms, contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission .

DON’T HEAT UP THE POLITY, STOP CIRCULATING FAKE ELECTIONS RESULTS- FPRO

Wait for INEC’s Officials Pronouncements

The Nigeria Police has observed the spreading or circulation of alleged/fake elections results on social media and other news platforms, which is contrary to the policy and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Police has perceived this trend as a calculated attempt to heat up the polity and possibly create post elections chaos. We regard this as a disservice, unpatriotic, and a disinformation. The Nigeria Police hereby warns those who are spreading these alleged/fake election results to desist from such mischievous acts and wait patiently for INEC’s official results, which are authentic and tenable.

The NPF urges Nigerians to remain calm, and go about their lawful engagements, while those who are billed to go to the polls today are requested to be orderly and law-abiding as we have re-enforced our security strategies for the smooth conclusion of the 2023 General Elections.

Thank you.

CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS ABUJA

26th February, 2023.