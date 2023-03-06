The alleged Statement credited to the European Union Observer group calling for the sack of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has been described as a classic example of fake news.

Guests and Journalists on the Journalists Hangout on Sunday programme in their discussion the issue said the length to which many people have taken the issue is ridiculous.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju who led the discussion said the fact many Nigerians especially the Youth have gone overboard attacking their friends of decades and even blocking themselves all because of the issue of Obi and Tinubu who do not in most cases know them is funny.

He added that something is wrong with people who cannot accept the fact Others will hold a different opinions to them.

Kolade-Otitoju asked what Democracy will be called if people cannot hold different opinions about a certain issue without being crucified.

According to him, the result of the Election is there for all to see with the winner receiving congratulatory messages from all over the World including the United States of America, United Kingdom and the Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy who is looking for friend from wherever he find one.

He urged Nigerians to be wary of more fake news especially on Social Media which has been the favourite hunting spot of all sorts of characters.

For his part, Adewale Adeoye, Executive Director, Journalists for Democratic Rights, JODER, said the easiest thing to do would have been to just google the report and it will be there in ones palms.

He added that the EU has 110 observers with 14 long term observers and 96 short term observers.

He disclosed that the EU’s report is a kind of SWOT analysis that looks at the gains, the drawbacks and every other thing about the Election.

He said the European Union Observer Mission will never call for the cancellation of an election.

Going further he said the African Union Observer Mission which also monitored the Election has commended the process while also listing areas where there could be improvements in subsequent polls.

