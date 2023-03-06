Residents of Makoko, a fishing community in Lagos State have raised the alarm that the state government’s dredging of the Atlantic and aggressive sand filling of water bodies is exposing them to risk of flooding.

Makoko community in the Yaba area of Lagos is a fishing village where the people make their livelihood from the natural environment.

However, the alleged ongoing dredging and sand filling works by the state government is putting their way of life in jeopardy.

At forum organised by the health of Mother Earth foundation for Community leaders, Civil Society organisations, they lamented the hardship caused by the sand filling and dredging works on-going underwater bodies and shorelines of Makoko.

Some of the leaders of the community appealed to the government to consider the fact that there are fishermen who make a living from the natural environment.

Environmentalist, Dr Nimo Bassey and other activists warned of the danger of exposing the community to flooding by sand filling wetlands and also accused the government of using the ministry of Waterfront to grab land and over commercialise the state.

In the meantime, the community leaders are calling on the state government to stop the dredging and sand filling and instead provide them with basic social amenities that will make their lives better.