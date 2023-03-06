The silence by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Central Bank of Nigeria on the judgment by the Supreme Court invalidating the Naira Redesign Policy has been described as deafening.

Dr Marindoti Oludare, convener Social Rehabilitation Group, disclosed this while reacting to the Supreme Court Judgment on the issue.

He said the failure to speak on the issue is disconcerting and the President has no other choice than to comply with the judgment.

Advertisement

He added that the Supreme Court having no power to enforce the judgment is at a disadvantage on the issue.

According to him, the Legislature now has the responsibility to let the President now that what he is involved in is gross misconduct which can lead to his impeachment.

Going further, he said Lawmakers do not have to be the stooge of the executives at all times.

Advertisement

Mr Marindoti said the issue of whether or not to obey the Supreme Court should not even come up in a Constitutional Democracy.

He urged the Supreme Curt to hold the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Attorney General and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Governor in contempt of Court over the matter.

He urged the President to direct the Central Bank of Nigeria to release Money into circulation adding that all the reasoning behind the Policy of Currency confiscation has fallen flat.

Advertisement

He asked why the Federal Government thinks removing 77 percent of the currency in circulation will not have a detrimental effect on Businesses and the Economy.

Mr Marindoti said the policy has made it difficult for ordinary Nigerians to survive.

The Policy added to Other Economic Policy of the Buhari administration according to him has almost put the Economy on its knees.

Advertisement

He said the policy has created a sort of quasi hoarding of cash or spending by the people adding that the buying of currency is the highest form of corruption anybody can be involved in.

He urged the President to put a stop to the suffering of the people which seems to be immaterial to President Buhari.

Apologising to the people will be meaningless unless backed by the right policies to ensure that the hardship comes to an end.

Advertisement

Mr Marindoti disclosed that many people have suffered untold hardship simply because they do not have a bank account or have no access to transfers.

Citing the experience of his father who is a medical Doctor, he said many Nigerians have been unable to do the basics including paying for medical bills that have resulted in fatalities all in the name of stopping vote buying or corruption which have now both been elevated from their former level.

Advertisement