The internal issues affecting the All Progressives Congress is a s a result of its internal contradictions from the foundation of the part in 2013.

Guests on the TVC News Programme Journalists Hangout made this known while commenting on the statement by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, on the activities of those he referred to as fifth columnists operating within the Presidential Villa to weaken the All progressives Congress and ensure its loss in the Presidential Election.

Mallam El-Rufai had stated over the last few days that activities of the fifth columnists who he has not identified but referred to as knowing themselves is in conjunction with the dubious Naira Redesign and Cashless Policy spearheaded by him at a critical period is designed to inflict hardship on the people.

He said the hardship is designed to turn the people against the All Progressives Congress and ensure the party loses the Presidential Elections and install their favoured Candidate as President.

Leading the discussion, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, said the All Progressives Congress is seen by many of its members as a special purpose vehicle to actualise their ambitions and even years after its formation, the situation still remains.

He said the crisis in the party will play a big part in ensuring it does not win a lot more states.

He described the situation as not unusual for people in the same party to be pulling in different directions.

He expressed surprise that President Muhammadu Buhari owing from his experience as a Military Head of State at the hands of fifth columnists is unable to take action against a repeat of the same scenario now as an elected civilian President.

He said the President needs to be more circumspect in dealing with people who come to him for approval for Policies.

He said more than half of the nations’ 774 Local Governments have no branch of any commercial banks and the President should have worked with the Governors to address the situation.

He lamented that even after it was apparent that the policy has failed the President did not recant or revert his steps only doubling down on implementation of a Policy that has apparently failed.

For his part, anchor Ayodele Ozugbakun, said he became skeptical the moment the Minister of Finance said she was not aware of the move to redesign the Naira.

In his reaction, Dotun Oladipo, said the President’s meeting with some governors a few days back should have given him a fair idea of what is happening on the streets.

He added that the President should not think the government can just ride roughshod over the people who are fighting back due to the failure to go about their day to day activities.

He described the violence as needless likening it to one that may go out of hand like the ENDSARS protests of 2020.

Kolade-Otitoju added that it is absolute madness for people to be unable to access their funds to feed their children.

He also expressed delight that the boy who was shot in Abeokuta survived.

DAPO ABIODUN VISITS MAN HIT BY STRAY BULLET IN OGUN NAIRA SCARCITY PROTEST

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has visited Gabriel Micheal who was hit by stray bullet during the naira notes scarcity protest held in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The Governor said he is happy that the victim is alive and commended the medical team that worked on him for their efforts.

Gabriel Micheal, a father of two was among the young Nigerians protesting against the scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes in Abeokuta but unfortunately, he was hit by stray bullet which near cost him his life.

Based on swift intervention of the state Governor and adequate response of the medical team from the state and the federal Medical centre, Abeokuta, the young man survived.

During his visit to the victim, the Ogun State Governor who is happy that the life of the youngman was not cut shot in his prime expressed appreciation to the medical team.

While commenting on the situation that led to the protest, the Governor said he made efforts to prevent it, by meeting the President, the Central Bank team, the bankers committee in the state, traditional rulers and other stakeholders.

The wife of the victim who spoke on behalf of his family appreciates the Governor for his intervention and support.