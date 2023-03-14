Ahead of Saturday governorship polls in Adamawa State, chances of the candidate of All Progressives Congress in the State, Senator Aishatu Binani has been boosted as the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) state executives have defected to APC.

The defectors were led by their chairman, Mr. Phineas Elisha.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Pheanias Elisha cited poor outing of the party in the last presidential and Senatorial election coupled with internal wranglings as reasons for their defection.

He promised to collapse party structure across the 21 local governments of the state into the APC as well as work for its guber candidate.

Meanwhile, a Senatorial candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nurudeen Nyako and his supporters have also defected to APC.

He said that Aishatu Binani’s leadership style attracted them to the party.

Borno NNPP Governorship Candidate tasks Security Agencies

Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigerian People Party Umar Alkali Nasco has call on security operatives to be professional in the coming 2023 gubernatorial elections.

He made the in maiduguri while speaking with newsmen.

Umar Nasco also tasks INEC to be extremely prepared so as to avoid hitches that was encountered during the presidential and National Assembly election.

POLITICAL PARTIES ENDORSE SANWO-OLU

The leadership and governorship candidates of nine political parties in Lagos state under the auspices of the Alliance of Registered Political Parties have formally endorsed and declared their support for the re-election bid of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat in the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The political parties including YPP, APP, ADP, APM, ZLP, SDP, NNPP, and PRP made the declaration at an event held at the Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the governorship candidate of YPP in Lagos state, Comrade Adebayo Ajayi, said Lagos state is best entrusted in the hands of competent and experienced leaders like Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

ARPP is a group of nine committed and patriotic registered political parties in Lagos state that is interested in the good works of the state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and desires continuity and realisation of the dream Lagos of this administration.

