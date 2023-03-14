Ahead of the Saturday’s Governorship and State Assembly Election, Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has reiterated that the PDP Governorship candidate, Sheriff Oborevwori is the best choice for the people.

The Governor believes the democratic process that produced him has pit him against some aggrieved members, but he would stand by him.

Preceding the media Interactive session is the inauguration of the Government House Press Centre by the Governor who has supported journalists at ensuring press freedom in the state.

After the Inauguration of the edifice, it is time to interact with journalists, the first in this new press centre.

Governor Okowa used the opportunity to give a rundown of his stewardship.

The question-and-answer session focused on the General election especially his choice of Sheriff Oborevwori and the PDP’s petition at the Presidential election tribunal.

On the redesigned currency, the Supreme Court has ruled against the policy of the federal government, Governor Okowa says only the Federal Government can direct the CBN and not the state governors.

DELTA GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION

SHERIFF OBOREVWORI’S QUALITIES SETS HIM ASIDE FROM OTHER CANDIDATES- PDP SPOKESPERSON

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Delta state, Sheriff Oborevwori, is a stable and reliable politician who does not believe in defecting from one political party to another to achieve his political objectives or key leadership positions in government.

Spokesperson of Delta PDP Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fred Oghenesivbe, says these and the M.O.R.E agenda designed to advance the socioeconomic and infrastructure development of the state are the reasons residents will massively vote for Mr Oborevwori on March 18.

Mr. Oghenesivbe says the Delta PDP candidate who is also the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, is trustworthy, detribalized, and exhibits high level competence in dealing with issues relating to lawmaking, political engagements and good governance, haven worked closely with Gov Okowa in the past Seven years and nine nine months.

He adds Delta State and residents will be better for it if the PDP Gubernatorial candidate is elected come the 18th March as Senator Okowa’s successor.

He further asserted that the enviable qualities of Mr. Oborevwori cannot be found in the governorship candidates of opposition parties in the state.

Mr. Ogenesivbe also condemned alleged media attacks at governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the PDP, saying the APC in the state lack moral justification to criticize his administration over legally justified loans tied to ongoing visible projects.

He urged eligible voters in the state to vote PDP and Oborevwori, as well as House of Assembly candidates on Saturday March 18.

ADAMAWA NNPP, PRP BACK APC’S BINANI

Ahead of Saturday governorship polls in Adamawa State, chances of the candidate of All Progressives Congress in the State, Senator Aishatu Binani has been boosted as the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) state executives have defected to APC.

The defectors were led by their chairman, Mr. Phineas Elisha.

Addressing a press conference in Yola, Pheanias Elisha cited poor outing of the party in the last presidential and Senatorial election coupled with internal wranglings as reasons for their defection.

He promised to collapse party structure across the 21 local governments of the state into the APC as well as work for its guber candidate.

Meanwhile, a Senatorial candidate of Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Nurudeen Nyako and his supporters have also defected to APC.

He said that Aishatu Binani’s leadership style attracted them to the party.