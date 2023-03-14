Men of Ogun state Police Command have arrested a 33-year old woman, Ifeoma Ossai, for killing her 50-year old landlord, Monday Surulere Oladele, over a minor disagreement.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Sango Ota divisional headquarters by one Olaleye Taiwo, who reported that his brother, Monday Oladele has a disagreement with his tenant over the payment of electricity bill, and in the process, the said tenant grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

Consequently, the landlord fell unconsciously on the ground and he was rushed to General Hospital, Ota where the doctor on duty confirmed him dead.

Upon the report, the DPO Sango Ota division, CSP Saleh Dahiru, quickly led his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested and taken to custody for investigation.

On interrogation, the suspect claimed that the deceased asked her to pay for electricity bill, but she insisted that until water is directly connected to her apartment as promised by the landlord before she packed in she will not pay the electricity or any other utility bill.

This led to a scuffle between them consequence upon which the suspect grabbed the manhood of the deceased and dragged him with it.

The deceased subsequently slumped, and he was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead by doctor on duty.

The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Frank Mba, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to Homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and diligent prosecution.