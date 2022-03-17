Police arrest shoemaker for stabbing landlord’s son to death in Ondo

The police in Ondo state have arrested a shoemaker, Sikiru Owolabi for allegedly killing a 48-year-old man, Bolanle Adilewa, in the Ijo Mimo area of Akure, the Ondo State capital.It was gathered that the suspect and the victim had an argument on Tuesday, which degenerated into a fight.

Owolabi was said to have stabbed the victim who is the son of the landlord to death

Spokesperson of the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

She noted that while the alleged killer was already in police custody, the matter had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.