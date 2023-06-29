Security men have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged killing of a Naval Officer in Idoani in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State.

According to Police sources, the murdered Naval Officer, M. Akingbagbohun was attached to the Navy School at Imeri.

The three suspects; Ayo Agogo, Oyinbo Adida and one Francis, allegedly hacked the Naval Officer to death with iron rod, following a minor argument with an Okada passenger.

The officer was said to have splashed water on one of the suspect on motorbike along Unity Road in Idoani and he immediately waited to tender an apology.

Advertisement

The suspects were said to have turned down the apology and reportedly descended on the officer and beat him to stupor.

All efforts to save his life by sympathizers proved abortive as he could not make it to the General Hospital, Idoani.

The incident has since paralysed economic and social activities in the community.

Many residents have reportedly fled the town for fear of arrest while only the aged were observed stayed indoors.

The ever-bubbling community has remained a shadow of itself and was more like a ghost town, as only goats and fowls could be conspicuously seen on the streets of the community.

Advertisement

Chairman of the local government area, Dennis Adekunle called for calm as the council is already in contact with the school authority with a view to resolving the issue.

According to the council boss, some community leaders are currently meeting to send emissary to the Naval School at Imeri to pacify the authority.

He said the incident had paralysed economic activities within the town as markets, schools and other business centres were deserted as security agents have taken over the community.