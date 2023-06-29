President Bola Tinubu has been urged to remap cattle routes across the country as well as come up with realistic programme on ranching.

This was part of submission at a Seminar on Cross Border Pastoral, Environmental Change, and farmers/herder Relations in Adamawa State organised by the Centre For Peace and Security Studies, Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

Respectable academics from around the world are collaborating to figure out how to stop the farmers-herders conflict on the African continent.

Speaking, at the event the vice Chancellor, Modibbo Adama University Yola, Professor Abdullahi Tukur, says Climate Change is one of the key drivers of farmers herders crisis in Nigeria.

The Don, represented by Professor Abel Adebayo, the Dean, School of Post Graduate Studies, said the shrinking land and water resources due to climate change partly contributed to the lingering farmers/herders conflicts that have impacted negatively on the agricultural sector and human lives.

In his presentation on Pastoral Mobility, Inter Group Relations and peace Building in the Border Lands of Nigeria and Cameroon, the lead researcher of the project, Dr. Adam Higazi, from University of Armsterdam denied the widely perceived notion that most herders in Nigeria actually migrated into the country.

He charged the Federal Government to work on cattle routes and ensure the education of citizenry especially the rural dwellers.

Earlier in his address, the Director, Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, Modibbo Adama University, Professor Jude Momodu, explained that findings of the research will be useful to the government and policy makers, advising government to employ the use of technology in growing grasses and improved variety of cows.

Other speakers lend their voices on the way forward.

The research presentation attracted seasoned academia from within and outside Adamawa, security agents, government and Non Governmental Organizations.