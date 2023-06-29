The National Association of Nigerian Students is calling on President Bola Tinubu to increase the budget allocation for the education sector by at least 26 percent, as recommended by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization UNESCO.

Coordinator of the association Southwest Zone D John Alao made the call at a media briefing held in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Two weeks after President Bola Tnubu assumed office, he signed the Students Loan bill which enables indigent students access loans at interest-free rates.

According to the president, the signing of the bill was in fulfillment of one of his campaign promises to liberalize funding of education and revamp the sector to enhance accessibility, improve quality, and promote equitable opportunities for all students.

Advertisement

However, the allocation dedicated to education remains relatively low, as it currently accounts for only 8.2 percent of the 2023 appropriation act.

At a media briefing held in Ibadan, the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students Southwest expressed their view that while the scheme would alleviate students’ burdens, the president should prioritize education more in his plans.

The students also want the president to consider the extension of the validity of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for a period of three years.

Other issues which the students want addressed include the recurring delay of their results, the intimidation faced by fellow students on campus, and the security challenges they encounter both on and off their respective campuses.