The Federal government has expressed its commitment to improving education funding to 25 per cent of the budget from its current state with the right policies in place.

The minister of Education who disclosed this while declaring open the 2021 and 2022 Nigeria’s Annual Education Conference in Abuja charged participants to ensure the implementation of existing government policies as its affect the sector.

Poor funding is one of the challenges bedeviling the education sector.

Several government budgetary allocations have fall short of the 26 percent recommendation of UNESCO, for education.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2023 budgetary allocation of 1.79 trillion naira representing 8.2 per cent of the total N21.8 trillion, is the highest made to the sector since 2015.

President Tinubu has declared his administration’s commitment to overhauling the education sector and is prepared to surpass budgetary allocations made to the sector by previous administrations.

This conference has stakeholders in Nigeria’s education system in attendance.

They restate their resolve to implementing fundamental changes in the education sector for the benefit of the entire society.

The theme of the conference is “Implementation of Education 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development in Nigeria.