The National Association of Nigerian students, NANS Zamfara Axis has appeal to the Governor Elect, Dauda Lawal to declare a state of emergency on Education upon his assumption of office

NANS wants the incoming administration to engage resourceful, efficient and effective personalities to redefine the philosophy, Aims and objectives of the system of Education in the state

At a press conference held in Gusau, the assistant Secretary General of the Student’s body Ahmad Abdulgafar expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the educational sector in Zamfara

He says, the non payment of WAEC /NECCO fee for some years has returned some students to the streets Making them vulnerable to different social vices and increases crimes in the state.

NANS also want authorities concern to Intensify security in all schools to avert attack on students

” It is unfortunate that the state could only Register less than 5,000 Students for this Year UTME Examinations, Students in tertiary institution only hear of local Scholarship from neighboring state despite going through rigorous deceptive screenings” Gafar added.

“Another issue of concern is the return of attacks on our Campuses and school Communities”

“The return of Attacks on our campus and communities remain condemnable and NANS Zamfara Axis will no longer tolerate such. We are Calling on all heads of tertiary institutions across Zamfara to provide adequate security in campuses to avoid the reoccurrence of the ugly incident that happened with two students of the Federal University, Gusau a few weeks ago”

“Similarly, we appreciate the effort of the security agencies and the management of Federal university Gusau on the timely rescue of the timely rescue of the abducted students”

In its quest for quality Education, NANS wants Persons with proven integrity to via for public offices to assist Government in achieving it’s aim of improving the standard of education at all levels.

As we look forward to the inauguration of the incoming Administration and Local Government polls ahead, There’s need for us to have an highly educated, experience and competent individuals with track record of purposefully leadership, someone who understand the dream and aspirations of Gusau youth, Students, women, children and the Age”

“NANS Zamfara Axis is Calling Hon. Abdulhafiz Abdullahi Alkali Maikano to via for the Chairmanship position of Gusau Local Government Area ; the is because of his outstanding performance, track record in service and the purposeful leadership he has demonstrated in the past”

“To us, he is a man who have sponsored the WAEC AND NECO as well as UTME/D.E form Fees of not less than fifty Students yearly in the last 4years, Pay tuition fees for over 80 Students studying in different tertiary institutions 75% of these students are indigenes of Gusau Local Government Area” NANS said.

Though the students body insist it Remains apolitical, but wants people who are outstanding to man public offices.