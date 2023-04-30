As the reconstruction work on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway enters its final phase, the Federal Government has appealed for patience and understanding of motorists on account of the heavy traffic being experienced on the stretch from Toll Gate to Kara Bridge in Lagos.

The Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola SAN in a Press Release signed by his Special Adviser on Communications, Mr Hakeem Bello, said he empathizes with members of the public who have had to endure longer than usual traffic as the reconstruction work in the heavily built-up stretch progresses towards the finish line.

According to the Minister, the intensity of work and the high volume of traffic which had to be accommodated at the same time have been complicated by impatience on the part of some motorists who drive against the planned traffic flow and breakdown of vehicles.

He however noted that the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing is working with the Lagos State Government, all traffic management and security agencies to minimize the discomfort of motorists.

The Minister also explained that the contractors are also being encouraged to ensure that the final challenging phase of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway reconstruction work are concluded as soon as possible.

While noting that the earlier envisaged April 30 date for conclusion of the final stretch could not be achieved due to a combination of factors, work within the OPIC area between Kara Bridge and the Long Bridge has been completed and would be opened to traffic tomorrow, Sunday (April 30). This means that the main carriageway, both bounds, from Berger (New Garage) and Sagamu Inter-change on Section 1 of the Project has been completed.

All attention, according to the Minister, would now be focused on the outstanding work between Otedola Bridge and Berger (both bounds).

Statement by Julius Berger on the situation of reconstruction works on Lagos/Ibadan expressway

Good Day All,

Once again, we want to sincerely apologize for the serious traffic issues road users are experiencing in the past few days and the pressure on all relevant traffic managers. As much as our final works at Kara to OPIC U-turn is a major contributory factor, the volume of traffic leaving Lagos in the past days has been on the rise, mostly articulated vehicles. However, we can see the end fast approaching.

To further help the situation, we have done the following:

1. Collapse the barriers and demarcations we have at New Garage to encourage swift flow of traffic inbound Lagos, which will ease the congestion at OPIC U-turn and further enhance the flow of the outbound traffic from Lagos on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

2. Dedicate our emergency response team and equipment to continuously and swiftly remove all broken down vehicles and crashes along the entire stretch of the areas we are working, both days and nights.

3. Working closely with FRSC, LASTMA, TRACE and NPF, to ensure controls at OPIC U-turn / Isheri Estate bus stop that will further help the flow of traffic and also enable the quick arrival of the asphalt for the final wearing course, so we can finish the works at Kara on time and subsequently / permanently reopen the full width of the carriageway from Kara to the Long Bridge.

Once again, we appreciate your patience and understanding while we do all within our reach to ease the traffic burden on all road users, as we work to complete the last and very challenging phase of the reconstruction works on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway.

Please bear with us!!!