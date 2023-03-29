The peoples’ democratic party in delta state, says the Okowa administration which is gradually winding up has done well in the last eight years.

the party is however optimistic that the incoming governor sheriff oborevwori will ride on the legacies of the okowa in moving the state forward.

Spokesperson of Delta State Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Fred Oghenesivbe, in a statement reeled out the expectations and the lofty ideas of the Governor-Elect and Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori.

He however debunked allegations of huge debt profile by Okowa administration, saying they were crafted by the propagandists of the opposition in the state as a misleading strategy to sway voters.

Mr Oghenesivbe agrees that the debt profile of the state is within acceptable standards and funds were prudently and judiciously applied to projects which has upscaled socioeconomic and infrastructure development in the state.

STAKEHOLDERS URGE PRESIDENT ELECT TO PROVIDE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FOR ALL CITIZENS

Muslim Faithful in the country have advised the president elect to give equal appointment opportunities to both Christians and Muslims.

They made this known at an annual Ramadan Lecture in Abuja, with the theme, retracing our step towards the right path.

Its the Ramadan season , a time when Muslims the world over observe an annual fast and pray to seek the face of God.

This annual Ramadan Lecture is being held in the spirit of the season.

The theme retracing our step towards the right path is aimed at making Nigerians particularly the youths do the right thing.

This is against the backdrop of peer pressure and other societal ills which have impacted the young people negatively.

Participants also have a message for the president elect.

They seek that he hits the ground running after assuming office while ensuring that appointments into public offices is duly spread with various religious groups getting fair representation in the country.

Facilitators of the Ramadan lecture, seek that Muslims assist other members of the society particularly the less privileged at this time.

They also want them to cut down on social media use, pray and meditate constantly on the Holy book and most importantly fear God .