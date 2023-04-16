The Nigeria Labour Congress has congratulated the Governor-elect of Kebbi state, Nasiru Idris.

The Congress described Nasiru Idris’ victory at the polls as a testimony to hard work, commitment, humility and philanthropy.

NLC added that the election victory was a proof of renewed confidence in the values of leadership espoused by it.

Advertisement

NLC said leadership skills were honed at the Nigeria Union of Teachers, where the Governor-elect virtually held all leadership positions, including its President.

Nasiru Idris was also the Deputy President at the Nigeria Labour Congress.

The NLC urged Nasiru Idris to display the exceptional leadership skills for which he was known at the Congress in his new assignment.

The independent national electoral commissioner had earlier declared Nasiru Idris of the All Progressive Congress winner of the governorship election.

Announcing the result of the supplementary election held last Saturday, the Returning Officer, Professor Saidu Yusuf, said Nasiru Idris scored 409,225 votes against his closest rival, General Aminu Bands, of the PDP who has 360,940 votes.