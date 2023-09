The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris has arrived Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.He is presently at the office of the governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde and was received by the Deputy Governor Adebayo Lawal.

TVC News gathered that the Information Minister is in Ibadan to pay condolence visit to the family of Pa Taiwo Akinkunmi, the designer of the Nigerian National flag.