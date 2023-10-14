A faction of the Labour Party has raised questions regarding the authenticity of the academic records presented by their presidential candidate Peter Obi.

The National Publicity Secretary of the faction, Abayomi Arabambi presented his claims during a press conference held in Abuja on Friday.

He presented various documents submitted by Mr Obi, each bearing different names and also pointed out that the name on his academic certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka differs from the name on his NYSC certificate and WAEC Certificate,