Kaduna train attack: Abductors release pregnant hostage

Gunmen who killed and abducted train passengers in Kaduna state are said to have freed one of the hostages, a heavily pregnant woman.

The woman claims the abductors told her she was released on “compassionate grounds” in a viral video message circulating on social media.

She was allegedly kidnapped along with several other train passengers in March when a terrorist group ambushed a Kaduna-bound train.

At least eight people were killed according to Kaduna government authorities.

It is still unclear how many hostages are currently in the bandits custody but at least 62 captives were seen in video released by the terrorists in April.

The families of the victims in captivity have held a number of protests in Kaduna and Abuja calling on the government to rescue their loved ones.

They also fault the move by Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC ) to soon resume trains services, arguing that the rescue of their loved ones should be made priority.