The Government of Northern Cyprus has described as false, the reports trending on the media that African students, particularly the Nigerian students, in the Southeastern European Island suffer intense inhumane treatments.

The country’s Minister of Education, Nazim Cavusoglu, said without sentiment that there were strong educational ties between Nigeria and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, insisting that the Island was a safe haven for students to learn.

Mr. Cavusoglu highlighted several factors why African and indeed, Nigerian students should study in Cyprus.

He noted that the Island has many universities where over 100,000 students from various countries study, even as he revealed that the number was exponentially growing every year.