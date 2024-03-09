The Federal Government says it has no plan to restore the payment of petrol subsidy.

Special Adviser to the President on Energy, Olu Verheijen made the clarification at the ongoing Ministerial Briefing in Abuja and explained more of President Tinubu’s new policy directives for the Energy Sector .

But she emphasised that subsidy has been removed , she says Government still reserves the right to intervene in price stability intermittently .

As part of efforts to accelerate economic growth, diversify the economy and resolve the government’s revenue crisis , President Tinubu has issued 3 new policy directives to improve the efficiency of Nigeria’s Energy Sector .

At a media conference in Abuja , Special Adviser to the President on Energy explains the rationale behind these polices as well as expected outcome

Responding to questions from journalist , Mr President’s Special Adviser also clarified unverified claims in Nigeria’s Energy Sector especially matters relating to the removal of fuel subsidy.