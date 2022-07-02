PDP Faults Governor Matawalle’s Directives On Bearing Firearms

The Peoples Democratic Party in Zamfara has kicked against the state Governor, Bello Matawalle, over his directive for citizens to bear arms for self defence

The decision according to the PDP could lead to lead to anarchy and political vendetta against the opposition parties

The state secretary of the party, Faruku Ahmed stated this at a press conference held at the party’s secretariate in Samaru, Gusau

He says it is the sole responsibility of government at all levels to protect the lives and property of all citizens

The Zamfara main opposition party insist the Matawalle’s decision is uncalled for

“Security is everybody’s business, hence to secure the lives and property is the responsibility of the state and federal governments“ He said

” As peace-loving and law-abiding citizens, we fault Zamfara State and the Federal Government for shifting such a serious constitutional responsibility to ordinary citizens whom majority are struggling to meet their daily damand” Ahmed maintained

“It has been clear that the security agencies, groups and legal experts within and outside the state have opposed the firearms acquisition deal”

The PDP noted that the ruling APC’s failure has left Governor Bello Matawalle with no option than to manipulate the insecurity situation within the state to witch-hunt opposition https://www.tvcnews.tv/purplegold/post-new.php#parties.

“As such, the PDP perceived the exercise as a deliberate attempt to divert public resources.”

The PDP through it’s Secretary, therefore, called on the federal government and heads of security agencies to stop Governor Matawalle from what they described as dangerous plan of allowing people to bear arms which may not be for the good of the country.

The opposition party is also accusing the state government under the leadership of Governor Bello Matawalle of esterblishing security Committees that is Targeted at frustrating opposition parties in the state

“We are calling on the Inspector General of police, the DSS and the NSCDC to be eagle eye on the ill-intention of targeting the opposition parties using various security committees established by Zamfara State government because the approach seems to be so tricky.” The PDP Lament.

End.