FG launches energy platform to improve power supply

The ministry of Power has launched the Nigeria Sustainable Energy for All Platform 3.0 to help increase access to electricity supply in the country.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, minister of power, Abubakar Aliyu, said apart from the major impact of overloading affecting Nigeria’s power sector, acts of vandalism are also affecting the grid and has resulted in the intermittent power outage in the country

Advertisement

The European Union and German government have supported the Ministry of power to collect data for energy market intelligence

The data collection will help in policy formulation targets and to improve the electrification rate in the country

Advertisement

Advertisement

The off-grid settlement survey and energy supply assessment launched, collects information about energy access in health facilities, businesses, productive users and public institutions, as well as a light assessment of the energy supply in selected communities

The first version of the platform, launched in November of 2020 received significant traffic and responses

Advertisement

The feedback from these early versions led to the upgrade of the platform with extended data sets for three specific market segments, Minigrids, power sector and solar home systems.