The head of the national office of the West African examinations Council in Nigeria Patrick Ariga says the launch of EduStat, an educational statistics platform by the body will remove bottlenecks and delay associated with access to information and its services.

The West African examination Council, WAEC continues to introduce Innovations to make its services more effective.

With the launch of its educational statistics platform, EduStat, stake holders no longer need to write to WAEC for any inquiry as all information from the body can be digitally accessed anywhere in the world.

Head of National office, WAEC, Patrick Areghan said while Nigeria again leverages technology, detailed data analysis and insights to establish itself as a Leading Light in the educational sector and a future brand by introducing this educational statistical platform.

“The new product Edustart by WAEC is born out of the desire to provide stakeholders such as researchers, funding agencies, government institutions, School administrators, parents and others with a reliable platform that provides educational insights collected from multiple sources and delivered in simplified graphs, summaries and diverse which help them enhance their decisions and decision making”.

The core benefits of EduStat by WAEC is access to a comprehensive interactive web report as lack of quality data usually leads to inconsistencies.

Speaking further, Mr Areghan said the platform offers detailed and smart statistical insights into the education and assessment dynamics using historical and current data to provide detailed intelligence for stakeholders across the globe in a smart and easily accessible manner.

He added that one of the key features of this platform is its ability to analyze data in real time.

It was concluded at the events that the digital platform will be beneficial to people such as students, parents, government and international

organisations.