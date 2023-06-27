The Ondo State Government, in collaboration with the Westminster Foundation For Democracy, have launched a website for public enlightenment on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP Law.

The website is aimed at creating more awareness on child rights and protection.

Sexual and gender-based violence has become widespread, leading to serious violation of human rights, with severe physical, psychological and social impact on victims and society.

According to the Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey 2018, 31 percent of girls and women aged 15 to 49 years, have experienced physical or sexual violence, at least once in their lives.

Ondo State, South-West Nigeria, in partnership with the Westminster Foundation For Democracy, engaged stakeholders for the launch of a website, to enlighten the public on the Violence Against Persons Prohibition, VAPP law.

The website was designed to provide platform for students and the public to learn about child protection in the state.

According to the Country Director of the foundation, Adebowale Olorunmola, the platform is meant to provide avenue for teachers, counsellors and students to be more familiar with the law.

The State Commissioner for Education, Femi Agagu, who was represented at the event by a Director in the Ministry, Olufunke Ademuyiwa said the launch of the e-learning platform marks a significant step in the collective efforts to ensure safety and wellbeing of children.

The launch of the e-learning platform is a call to action, aimed at engaging, educating and empowering counsellors and others to protect vulnerable children from violence.