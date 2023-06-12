These are good times for farmers in Lagos as an agricultural service provider has introduces an e-learning platform to unlock knowledge for farmers and help increase productivity in the agricultural sector.

According to the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF, about 25 million Nigerians add high risk of hunger, This is a projected increase from the estimated 17 million people currently at risk of food insecurity in the country.

The Narrative on the dependence on oil to fund the nation’s revenue is about to change.

At a conference, agriculture experts and government representatives gathered to inaugurate an agro e-learning platform that provides an avenue for Farmers to share and enrich their knowledge through online learning.

This innovation is set out to educate farmers and expose them to modern ways of doing things to achieve efficiency in food production.

This platform is believed to change the Orthodox way of farming to a new mechanized farming system which will go a long way in reducing food insecurity in Nigeria.