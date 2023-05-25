The Kano State House of Assembly has passed the State’s Child Protection Bill 2023.

This was a follow-up to the clerk of the house, Garba Gezawa, reading the measure for the third time at today’s plenary session, which was presided over by Kano state deputy speaker Kabiru Dashi.

While presenting the bill, the Deputy Majority Leader, Magaji Zarewa stressed that; “The bill would go a long way in protecting children against all forms of molestation, as well as ensuring that, they enjoy free and compulsory basic education.”

He stressed that the law had set aside stiffer sanctions for perpetrators of rape, and other criminal activities aimed at oppressing under age children.

After careful deliberations, the lawmakers adopted the 3rd reading and passed the bill.

Reacting, Hajiya Mero Bello of Girls Education Partnership (GEP), called for speedy assent to the bill.

She described the passage as a great milestone which they had advocated for many years.

Mero Bello appealed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to assent as soon as possible.