Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu has warned saboteurs working against the improvement of power supply through vandalisation to desist from the act or face the wrath of the law.

He disclosed this while conducting a working tour of power facilities in Oyo state.

The minister’s working visit to Oyo State is part of his nationwide tour of Power facilities in the country.

His first point of visit was the 46year old Ayede transmission substation in Ibadan to assess the situation of things and identify areas where upgrade is needed.

For the minister, he advised that all hands must be on deck to serve Nigerians better through improved power transmission.

He warned saboteurs in the system to desist as they would be severely dealt with.

The minister afterwards proceeded to the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company office where he addressed the management on meter improvement.

He warned them against compelling members of communities to buy their own electricity transformers and other materials.

On his visit to the governor of Oyo state, Mr. Adelabu promised to reach the unserved areas through the rural electrification initiative with the collaboration of the state government.

The tour was concluded with the commissioning of some power projects in Oyo and Ogbomosho towns.