Residents of an underdeveloped community in the FCT , have expressed concerns over their neglect by the FCT administration.

They want to be carried along in the development of the capital city.

Across the FCT there are various communities that are underdeveloped and somewhat lacking of any sense of government presence.

These communities are usually without basic amenities like water, good roads and other infrastructure.

The worst part is that these communities are often become casualties anytime the government embarks on massive infrastructure projects.

In a recent interview with TVC News , the Director , Department of Development Control , Mukhtar Galadima, encouraged all FCT residents to comply with the Abuja Master Plan and warned that if they are caught violating it, they will not be spared.

Advertisement

TVC News went to see a community in Gaduwa, we met few members of the community who told us that others were out in search of their daily bread.

It took us time to get residents who are willing to speak.

Moses a fourteen year old boy, whose parents were already out told TVC News that; they have been living here, with no water or electricity , they have to trek a long distance before they can get water daily.

But these underdeveloped communities live just a stone throw away from affluent neighbourhoods with all basic amenities and infrastructure.

Other residents here want the Federal Government and FCTA to come to their aid.