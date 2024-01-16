Seven person have feared dead, while others are said to be injured in an accident that occurred in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.Four of the victims according to findings are school pupils out of which three of them are of the same parents.

The accident occurred when a commercial bus ran into a tricycle and a motorcycle conveying the pupils at LAMECO area at West bypass.

The Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, Mrs Agnes Ogungbemi attributed the cause of the incident to tyre bust which led to loss of control.

As at the time of filing this report, one female child is still in the hospital receiving treatment.

Also, all the vehicles involved have been taken to the Dugbe Police Station in Osogbo.

Meanwhile, the state Government has conveyed its heartfelt sympathy of the Government and the people of Osun state to the families of those touched by the incident.

Advertisement

In a statement signed by the Spokesperson to the Governor, Rasheed Olawale, the Governor reiterates the call on road roads to exercise caution and adhere strictly to safety guidance on the road.