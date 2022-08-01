Four persons confirmed dead in Ugheli road crash

Four person have died in Ughelli, Delta state after a vehicle conveying illegally Refined diesel rammed into a stationery truck along the East/West road on it way to Warri

It was gathered that vehicle conveying the black market diesel lost control and ran into the stationary truck leaving those praying beside the truck burnt beyond recognition.

The commander of the Federal Roads Safety Corps in Ughelli confirmed the incident while an eyewitness who spoke to journalists narrated what happened

