President Bola Tinubu has described the former governor of Osun State, Bisi Akande, as a prominent architect of the nation’s progressive political parties.

President Bola Tinubu disclosed this during the 85th birthday of the former chairman of the defunct All Congress of Nigeria in Ibadan.

The president who was represented by Governor of Lagos state Babajide Sanwo-Olu further described him as a grand old man and one of the moving forces of progressive movement in Nigeria.

According to him, Bisi Akande is a committed democrat, die-hard progressive, and prudent leader of men, who has done much for Nigeria and has been a prominent architect of our nation’s progressive political parties.

While describing him as a dependable compatriot and ally, he said he has been a constant figure since the transitioning of their party from the defunct Alliance for Democracy to Action Congress, to Action Action Congress of Nigeria and now the All Progressives Congress.