Former President, Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to the pioneer National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, describing him as a wise man under whose watch the party made great strides.In a message to Chief Akande who marked his 85th birthday today, the former president said he and the celebrant shared common positions on a number of political issues and others affecting the nation, saying “he is a very wise man who laid a solid foundation for the growth and development of our party.”

He said he believed that the party is structured and maintained in a way to meet the development needs of the country.

He wished Chief Akande good health and many more years of service to the party and the nation.