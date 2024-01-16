The Oyo State Government has urged residents of Ibadan to remain calm following reports of an explosion at Bodija in the Oyo State Capital.

The State Government speaking through the Commissioner for Information, Dotun Oyelade, said it has taken over the scene of the explosion with the assistance of security agents who are also investigating the cause of the incident.

The State Government advised residents to go about there lawful businesses disclosing that further information will be made available in the coming hours.

Read Full Statement below…

Residents of Ibadan and immediate environ experienced an uncommon explosion about 8pm this evening.

There are various interpretations of the incident but it is important for us to state categorically that the state government has taken over and in the full control of the unfortunate occurrence in in order to mitigate the incident.

All security service chiefs including para military chiefs and Fire Operatives have been deployed by the governor to Reign in the spillover from the explosion.

His Excellency Governor Seyi Makinde therefore implores citizens to calm down and be rest assured that their interests are being looked after.

Signed:

Prince Dotun Oyelade,

The Hon Commissioner for Information and orientation.

January 16, 2024.