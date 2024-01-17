The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sympathized with the people and government of Oyo State over the unfortunate explosion that claimed lives and left scores injured in Ibadan, the State capital.

The Governor in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary,, Ebenezer Adeniyan, sought support for the government and security agencies to unravel the perpetrators of this heinous crime against humanity, saying such criminal act must not go unpunished.

Governor Aiyedatiwa, pledged the support of the government of Ondo State to the people of Oyo State as they deal with the aftermath of the unfortunate incident.

He urged the officers of the Amotekun security agency in the State to extend support to their Oyo State counterparts at this critical period.

Mr. Aiyedatiwa offered prayers for peace and stability in Oyo State, South West and the entire country.