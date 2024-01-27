The Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu has sympathised with victims and the Oyo state government over the explosion that rocked Bodija area of Ibadan asking them to be vigilant and report of shady activities around them.

The Minister made this known when he visited the scene of the explosion in Bodija promised restore electricity to the Dejo Oyelese street and other areas affected around Bodija.

He commended the Oyo State Government, National Emergency Management Agency and other relevant stakeholders in the disaster management sector for their prompt action all through the moment of the disaster.