Three more bodies have been found totalling 8 from the boat mishap that occurred in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The Niger state emergency management agency NSEMA confirmed that bodies of 5 women and 3 men have so far been recovered by local divers while search and rescue operations are ongoing.

The boat which capsized on Monday afternoon was reported to be carrying over 200 bags of assorted grains in addition to animals, sugar cane and about 100 passengers .

The passengers were mostly traders

from Dugga Mashaya in Dugga ward, Borgu Local council of Niger State heading for Wara market in Kebbi State when it capsized around 2pm on Monday.

This is the first boat accident reported in 2024 .

Between September and November 2023 4 boat accidents were reported and 65 lives were lost.

The Niger state governor in a condolence message through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, instructed the relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to rise up to their responsibilities to ensure that safety precautions in water transportation are observed in riverine communities to avert incessant boat accidents.