After what Kyiv described as one of Moscow’s bloodiest attacks on civilians since its invasion, the death toll from an air strike on the town of Hroza in North-Eastern Ukraine increased to 52 on Friday as rescue workers searched the rubble for bodies.

Following an attack in which a missile blasted into a cafe and grocery shop on Thursday as people gathered to mourn a dead Ukrainian soldier, the latest victim passed away overnight in the hospital, according to the Regional Governor.

Fifty-two people died as a result of this missile attack. One person died in a medical facility, Oleh Synehubov, Governor of the Kharkiv Region, said.

According to a U.N. Spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres criticized the missile strike, adding that “attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure are prohibited under international humanitarian law.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights dispatched a field team to investigate the attack on Friday, according to an OHCHR Spokesperson in Geneva.

Although Moscow denies intentionally targeting civilians, numerous people have been murdered in attacks on residential areas as well as energy, defense, port, grain, and other installations.

Russia also launched further attacks on Ukraine early Friday, causing damage to grain and port facilities in the Odesa region in the south, according to Ukrainian officials.