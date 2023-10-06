Italian authorities have impounded a vessel operated by a Spanish charity, for breaking laws prohibiting numerous maritime rescues.

According to the organisation Open Arms, the boat is unable to leave the port of Carrera in Tuscany for 20 days and has been assessed a fine of between $3,200 and $10,500.

This comes after it carried out multiple rescues of migrants stranded in the Mediterranean.

The Open Arms group said in a statement it had completed three rescues on Saturday picking up 176 people at sea, which included more than 90 unaccompanied minors.

Report says the vessel was placed under detention for 20 days after the authorities questioned the captain and the head of mission over what happened.

Open Arms called the sanctions a violation of the law of the sea that requires boats to rescue people in distress.

A spokesperson for the group said the sanctions were due to an alleged breach of rules requiring charity-run ships to sail to port immediately after the rescue, preventing them from organising multiple operations at sea.

Temporary seizure orders had already been imposed on three charity boats including the Open Arms in August.

Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing administration in Italy, which is tough on illegal immigration, imposed new rules in February to tighten down on rescue ships and is still working to reduce migrant flows from Africa.

The presence of rescue boats, according to the authorities, encourages individuals to attempt the risky journey across the Mediterranean. Charities refute this, claiming that refugees are being sent to sea nonetheless.

Migrant arrivals in Italy roughly doubled this year compared to 2022. According to official data, more than 135,000 people have landed in 2023, compared to about 72,400 in the same period last year.